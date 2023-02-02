X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $768,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 163,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

