Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler Sells 20,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Randolph Altschuler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xometry alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 462,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,742. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 415.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 612,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.