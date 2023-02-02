Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.59

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 20423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,933 shares of company stock worth $346,058. Corporate insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

