Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Shares Down 0.5%

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.75. 88,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 49,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000.

