Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.14. Xunlei shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 85,868 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNET shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Xunlei Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Xunlei ( NASDAQ:XNET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

