yearn.finance (YFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.34 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $287.16 million and approximately $45.34 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $7,837.77 or 0.32926880 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00410654 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,848.74 or 0.28824903 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00558632 BTC.
yearn.finance Profile
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars.
