Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.86. Yext shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 121,985 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Yext to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Yext Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.73% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares in the company, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 408.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 143,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

