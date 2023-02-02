Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) were down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 6,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 146,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $939.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

