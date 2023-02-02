Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $47.73 million and $132,470.52 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001830 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.00403822 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.97 or 0.28346211 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00524799 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

