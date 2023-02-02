Zcash Price Reaches $47.09 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $47.09 or 0.00197049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $766.24 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,273,469 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

