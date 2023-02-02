Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $52,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Chubb stock traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.19. The company had a trading volume of 979,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.65. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

