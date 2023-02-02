Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.6% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CL traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 763,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,965,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

