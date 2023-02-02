Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.89. 248,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,581. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

