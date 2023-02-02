Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. 77,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,656.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

