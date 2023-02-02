Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,034,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 3,802,040 shares.The stock last traded at $1.67 and had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Zhihu Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a negative net margin of 51.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Zhihu by 628.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

