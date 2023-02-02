Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.39. 3,553,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,088. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of -150.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

