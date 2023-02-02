Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

SCHP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 4,950,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,520. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

