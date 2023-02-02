Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $386,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $137.54.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.31. 629,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,193. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

