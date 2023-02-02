Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 84,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.1% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.