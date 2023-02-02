Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $911,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock worth $58,033,827. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 3.2 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.