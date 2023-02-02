Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 388 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 9,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 184.8% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $263.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

