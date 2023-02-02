Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 352,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,213,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 30,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $216,381.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 2,072,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,964,000 after acquiring an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

