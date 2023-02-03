100,730 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 2,524,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,912,318. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

