11,441 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.44. 482,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

