1,199 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %
Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $458.57. The stock had a trading volume of 321,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.07.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
