13,458 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
