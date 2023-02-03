141,606 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,872,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,157,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.