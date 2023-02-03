15,968 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

