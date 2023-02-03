1,924 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after purchasing an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 883,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,775,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $13,343,438. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $765.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $733.42 and a 200 day moving average of $695.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $779.00.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by $4.23. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 earnings per share for the current year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.