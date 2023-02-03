1irstGold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for about $63.99 or 0.00270706 BTC on popular exchanges. 1irstGold has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $4,222.88 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstGold

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

