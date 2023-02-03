22,274 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

