2,294 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

