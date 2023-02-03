29,217 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Acquired by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

