326 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,475.62.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $2,449.77. 66,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,240. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,143.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,967.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

