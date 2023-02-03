326 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 366,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,371,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 156,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,449.77. 66,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,240. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,967.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.74 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.