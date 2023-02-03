36,102 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.00. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.58 and a 1-year high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,910. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

