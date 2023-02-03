3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 3M by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 99,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 1.9 %

MMM stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,055. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $164.74. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.