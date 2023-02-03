A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 16.7%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 482,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 172,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Company Profile

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

