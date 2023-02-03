A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.640-$3.865 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:AOS opened at $70.40 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

