AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.84

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 37484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
AAR Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
