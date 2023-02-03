AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.84

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 37484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in AAR by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

