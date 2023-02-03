AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lowered to Market Perform at Handelsbanken

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Handelsbanken from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SKFRY. UBS Group lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Danske downgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 9.8 %

SKFRY stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

