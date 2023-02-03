Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.79. 215,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 701,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Abcam Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abcam Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

