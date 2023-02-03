Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Trading 6.6% Higher

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.79. 215,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 701,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Abcam Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.