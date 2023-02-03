Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

