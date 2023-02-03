Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 6.2 %
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.09.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
