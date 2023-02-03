Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Accolade Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.