Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $90.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.