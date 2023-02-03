Accredited Investors Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

NYSE:V opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

