Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New $112,000 Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Accredited Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of CVRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVRx by 14.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in shares of CVRx by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVRx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $18.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. CVRx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 32.52% and a negative net margin of 184.38%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of CVRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CVRx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

CVRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.