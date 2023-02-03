Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

