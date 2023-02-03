Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accuray

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

Featured Articles

