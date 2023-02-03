Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Accuray Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ARAY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
