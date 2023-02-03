Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,343. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 131.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 290.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 540.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

