Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ARAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 54,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,343. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
