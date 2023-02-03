Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Accuray Stock Performance
ARAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 136,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Accuray
Accuray Company Profile
Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accuray (ARAY)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.