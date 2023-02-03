Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. Accuray updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

ARAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 136,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,912. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Accuray Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 387,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 549,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

